10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) from $195 to $102. Wingstop shares fell 0.7% to trade at $111.44 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) price target from $230 to $242. Dollar General shares fell 0.7% to $220.06 on Thursday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $190 to $165. NIKE shares fell 0.8% to $131.94 on Thursday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Cummins Inc. (NASDAQ: CMI) from $260 to $214. Cummins shares rose 1.7% to trade at $211.62 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James boosted The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) price target from $145 to $165. Allstate shares rose 0.6% to $137.88 on Thursday.

  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $611 to $455. Adobe shares rose 1.5% to trade at $429.06 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) from $430 to $435. Accenture shares rose 1.1% to $323.90 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $345 to $285. FedEx shares rose 0.9% to $223.52 on Thursday.
  • BTIG cut Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) price target from $135 to $118. Lennar shares fell 1% to $84.02 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush cut GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) price target from $45 to $30. GameStop shares fell 7.3% to $130.65 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

