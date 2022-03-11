 Skip to main content

Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Several Machinery Related Stocks
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 10:39am   Comments
Wells Fargo analyst Seth Weber initiated coverage on several Machinery related stocks.

  • Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) initiated with an Equal Weight and a price target of $117, implying an upside of 8%.
  • The analyst looks for a pull-back or favorable Defense-segment update to get more constructive.
  • Weber initiated Manitowoc Co Inc  (NYSE: MTW) with an Underweight rating with a price target of $17, implying an upside of 6%.
  • Weber noted ongoing initiatives improved Manitowoc's product development, manufacturing processes, and quality.
  • Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) initiated an Overweight rating and a price target of $205, implying an upside of 38%.
  • Weber expects 13% revenue and 17% EBITDA growth over three years.
  • Weber initiated Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $455, implying an upside of 18%.
  • The analyst noted Deere continues to distance itself from the rest in the industry in adopting secular tailwinds around technology and sustainability.
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) initiated with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $231, implying an upside of 7.8%.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) initiated with an Overweight rating and a price target of $425, implying an upside of 31%.
  • The analyst noted the company's diversified fleet and end-market exposure help higher returns.
  • Price Action: OSK shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $108.23, MTW lower by 1.36% at $16.02, HRI higher by 1.7% at $148.46, DE higher by 2.16% at $386.33, CAT higher by 1.12% at $214.16 and URI higher by 0.9% at $324.15 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for OSK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Mar 2022Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2022Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line

