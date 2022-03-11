Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Several Machinery Related Stocks
Wells Fargo analyst Seth Weber initiated coverage on several Machinery related stocks.
- Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) initiated with an Equal Weight and a price target of $117, implying an upside of 8%.
- The analyst looks for a pull-back or favorable Defense-segment update to get more constructive.
- Weber initiated Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE: MTW) with an Underweight rating with a price target of $17, implying an upside of 6%.
- Weber noted ongoing initiatives improved Manitowoc's product development, manufacturing processes, and quality.
- Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) initiated an Overweight rating and a price target of $205, implying an upside of 38%.
- Weber expects 13% revenue and 17% EBITDA growth over three years.
- Weber initiated Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $455, implying an upside of 18%.
- The analyst noted Deere continues to distance itself from the rest in the industry in adopting secular tailwinds around technology and sustainability.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) initiated with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $231, implying an upside of 7.8%.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) initiated with an Overweight rating and a price target of $425, implying an upside of 31%.
- The analyst noted the company's diversified fleet and end-market exposure help higher returns.
- Price Action: OSK shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $108.23, MTW lower by 1.36% at $16.02, HRI higher by 1.7% at $148.46, DE higher by 2.16% at $386.33, CAT higher by 1.12% at $214.16 and URI higher by 0.9% at $324.15 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for OSK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2022
|Raymond James
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Evercore ISI Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|In-Line
View More Analyst Ratings for OSK
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings