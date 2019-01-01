Herc Hldgs (NYSE:HRI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Herc Hldgs
Herc Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Herc Hldgs (NYSE: HRI) was reported by Keybanc on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $155.00 expecting HRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.00% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Herc Hldgs (NYSE: HRI) was provided by Keybanc, and Herc Hldgs maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Herc Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Herc Hldgs was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Herc Hldgs (HRI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $200.00 to $155.00. The current price Herc Hldgs (HRI) is trading at is $121.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
