Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Several Transportation Companies
Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised price targets for several transportation companies.
- The analyst raised GATX Corp's (NYSE:GATX) price target to $120 (an upside of 18%) from $110 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst believes GATX will benefit from the strengthening lease rate environment and its disciplined capital deployment strategy.
- The analyst increased J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) price target to $233 (an upside of 18%) from $216 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst sees a strong focus on growth and execution above the cycle for J.B. Hunt, which should act as catalysts for increased earnings and shares.
- The analyst boosted Union Pacific Corp's (NYSE:UNP) price target to $276 (an upside of 11%) from $249 and reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst raised Norfolk Southern Corp's (NYSE:NSC) price target to $337 (an upside of 17%) from $316 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst increased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's (NYSE:CP) price target to $84 (an upside of 11%) from $81 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The analyst raised Canadian National Railway Co's (NYSE:CNI) price target to $130 (an upside of 6%) from $125 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst raised CSX Corp's (NASDAQ:CSX) price target to $41 (an upside of 12%) from $36 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst increased Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp's (NYSE:WAB) price target to $110 (an upside of 17%) from $105 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: GATX shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $101.96, JBHT lower by 1.49% at $197.12, UNP lower by 2.08% at $249.49, NSC lower by 2.87% at $288.28, CP lower by 0.33% at $75.49, CNI lower by 0.75% at $122.50, CSX lower by 2.89% at $36.43, and WAB lower by 0.96% at $94.19 on the last check Monday.
