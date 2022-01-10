QQQ
+ 1.53
384.29
+ 0.4%
BTC/USD
+ 1207.45
43936.74
+ 2.83%
DIA
+ 0.59
361.95
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ 1.45
468.30
+ 0.31%
TLT
-0.55
144.11
-0.38%
GLD
+ 0.43
169.86
+ 0.25%

Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Several Transportation Companies

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 10, 2022 3:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Several Transportation Companies

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised price targets for several transportation companies.

  • The analyst raised GATX Corp's (NYSE:GATXprice target to $120 (an upside of 18%) from $110 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst believes GATX will benefit from the strengthening lease rate environment and its disciplined capital deployment strategy.
  • The analyst increased J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHTprice target to $233 (an upside of 18%) from $216 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst sees a strong focus on growth and execution above the cycle for J.B. Hunt, which should act as catalysts for increased earnings and shares.
  • The analyst boosted Union Pacific Corp's (NYSE:UNPprice target to $276 (an upside of 11%) from $249 and reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst raised Norfolk Southern Corp's (NYSE:NSCprice target to $337 (an upside of 17%) from $316 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst increased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's (NYSE:CPprice target to $84 (an upside of 11%) from $81 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst raised Canadian National Railway Co's (NYSE:CNIprice target to $130 (an upside of 6%) from $125 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst raised CSX Corp's (NASDAQ:CSXprice target to $41 (an upside of 12%) from $36 and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst increased Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp's (NYSE:WABprice target to $110 (an upside of 17%) from $105 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: GATX shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $101.96, JBHT lower by 1.49% at $197.12, UNP lower by 2.08% at $249.49, NSC lower by 2.87% at $288.28, CP lower by 0.33% at $75.49, CNI lower by 0.75% at $122.50, CSX lower by 2.89% at $36.43, and WAB lower by 0.96% at $94.19 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Wells Fargo, Stephens See 4% Downside In Canadian National Railway

Wells Fargo, Stephens See 4% Downside In Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Shares Slide On Multiple Analyst Ratings

Canadian National Railway Shares Slide On Multiple Analyst Ratings

Everything You Need To Know About Kansas City - Canadian National Deal, Analyst Reactions

Everything You Need To Know About Kansas City - Canadian National Deal, Analyst Reactions

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) has confirmed receiving read more

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On Canadian National Price Target Decrease: Firm Notes Q2 Operating Miss But Believes Immaterial To Stock Price; Highlights 'Strongest Freight Environment In Recent Memory' With Continued Robust Demand & Co. Focused On Yield Strategy