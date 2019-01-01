GATX (NYSE:GATX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GATX
GATX Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GATX (NYSE: GATX) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $130.00 expecting GATX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.13% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GATX (NYSE: GATX) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and GATX upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GATX, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GATX was filed on February 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GATX (GATX) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $130.00. The current price GATX (GATX) is trading at is $108.22, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
