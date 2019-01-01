ñol

Westinghouse Air Brake
(NYSE:WAB)
90.71
2.56[2.90%]
At close: May 26
90.75
0.0400[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low89 - 91.17
52 Week High/Low76.3 - 100.05
Open / Close89.22 / 90.75
Float / Outstanding161.7M / 182.6M
Vol / Avg.896.4K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap16.6B
P/E28.63
50d Avg. Price91.14
Div / Yield0.6/0.66%
Payout Ratio16.09
EPS0.8
Total Float161.7M

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Overweight

Highest Price Target1

$113.00

Lowest Price Target1

$101.00

Consensus Price Target1

$86.80

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
04000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Atlantic Equities
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Wolfe Research
  • Stephens & Co.
  • Wells Fargo

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Westinghouse Air Brake Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB)?
A

The latest price target for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) was reported by Atlantic Equities on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $101.00 expecting WAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.34% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) was provided by Atlantic Equities, and Westinghouse Air Brake initiated their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Westinghouse Air Brake, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Westinghouse Air Brake was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $101.00. The current price Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) is trading at is $90.71, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

