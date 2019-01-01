Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake
Westinghouse Air Brake Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) was reported by Atlantic Equities on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $101.00 expecting WAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.34% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE: WAB) was provided by Atlantic Equities, and Westinghouse Air Brake initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Westinghouse Air Brake, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Westinghouse Air Brake was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $101.00. The current price Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB) is trading at is $90.71, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
