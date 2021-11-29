QQQ
+ 5.82
385.38
+ 1.49%
BTC/USD
-369.63
56905.25
-0.65%
DIA
+ 0.85
348.17
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 4.22
454.75
+ 0.92%
TLT
-1.53
152.06
-1.02%
GLD
+ 0.18
166.67
+ 0.11%

Raymond James Lowers Price Target For Multiple Airline Stocks

byAkanksha Bakshi
November 29, 2021 10:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Raymond James Lowers Price Target For Multiple Airline Stocks

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth lowered price targets for several airline stocks. New travel restrictions around the globe are expected to hamper the sector's recovery in an effort to prevent the transmission of a new COVID-19 variant.

  • Delta Air Lines, Inc.'s (NYSE:DALprice target lowered to $55 (an upside of 50.6%) from $58, and a Strong Buy rating was maintained.
  • Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUVprice target lowered to $60 (an upside of 33.4%) from $62, and an Outperform rating was kept.
  • JetBlue Airways Corp's (NASDAQ:JBLUprice target lowered to $19.5 (an upside of 42.3%) from $20, and an Outperform rating was maintained on the shares.
  • Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) price target lowered to $75 (an upside of 51.7%) from $78 with a Strong Buy rating maintained on the shares.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) price target lowered to $138 (an upside of 39%) from $140, with an Outperform ratings maintained on the shares.
  • Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) price target lowered to $13 (an upside of 80.56%) from $14 and kept an Outperform on the shares.
  • Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 0.4% at $36.53, LUV higher by 0.07% at $44.99, JBLU higher by 0.73% at $13.72, ALK lower by 0.02% at $49.44, RYAAY lower by 0.59% to $99.41, and MESA lower by 0.28% at $7.18 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

JPMorgan Raises Price Target For Frontier Group, Southwest, Alaska Air; Downgrades Spirit Airlines

JPMorgan Raises Price Target For Frontier Group, Southwest, Alaska Air; Downgrades Spirit Airlines

The Upside Analysis Of United Continental

Earnings Parade: Technology Shines While Other Sectors Also Out-Perform

Barclays Picks United And JetBlue As Top Airliners, Sours On Virgin And Others