Raymond James Lowers Price Target For Multiple Airline Stocks
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth lowered price targets for several airline stocks. New travel restrictions around the globe are expected to hamper the sector's recovery in an effort to prevent the transmission of a new COVID-19 variant.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.'s (NYSE:DAL) price target lowered to $55 (an upside of 50.6%) from $58, and a Strong Buy rating was maintained.
- Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) price target lowered to $60 (an upside of 33.4%) from $62, and an Outperform rating was kept.
- JetBlue Airways Corp's (NASDAQ:JBLU) price target lowered to $19.5 (an upside of 42.3%) from $20, and an Outperform rating was maintained on the shares.
- Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) price target lowered to $75 (an upside of 51.7%) from $78 with a Strong Buy rating maintained on the shares.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) price target lowered to $138 (an upside of 39%) from $140, with an Outperform ratings maintained on the shares.
- Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) price target lowered to $13 (an upside of 80.56%) from $14 and kept an Outperform on the shares.
- Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 0.4% at $36.53, LUV higher by 0.07% at $44.99, JBLU higher by 0.73% at $13.72, ALK lower by 0.02% at $49.44, RYAAY lower by 0.59% to $99.41, and MESA lower by 0.28% at $7.18 on the last check Monday.
