Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MESA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) was provided by Raymond James, and Mesa Air Group downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mesa Air Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mesa Air Group was filed on February 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mesa Air Group (MESA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Mesa Air Group (MESA) is trading at is $3.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
