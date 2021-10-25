Barclays Sees Sharp Upside In This Airline Company
- Barclays analyst Pablo Monsivais initiated Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $8, implying an upside of 26%.
- Monsivais says the airliner relies on its cost leadership, which creates a "strong business moat amid the current uncertain environment."
- As Gol accelerates its fleet transformation plan, replacing Boeing 737 NG with MAXs, unit costs should decrease even further, says the analyst.
- Also read: GOL Expects Q4 Capacity To Improve By 30% Sequentially.
- Price Action: GOL shares are trading higher by 4.08% at $6.37 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.