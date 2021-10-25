fbpx

Barclays Sees Sharp Upside In This Airline Company

byAkanksha
October 25, 2021 10:19 am
Barclays Sees Sharp Upside In This Airline Company
  • Barclays analyst Pablo Monsivais initiated Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $8, implying an upside of 26%. 
  • Monsivais says the airliner relies on its cost leadership, which creates a "strong business moat amid the current uncertain environment."
  • As Gol accelerates its fleet transformation plan, replacing Boeing 737 NG with MAXs, unit costs should decrease even further, says the analyst.
  • Also read: GOL Expects Q4 Capacity To Improve By 30% Sequentially.
  • Price Action: GOL shares are trading higher by 4.08% at $6.37 on the last check Monday.

