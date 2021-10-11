GOL Expects Q4 Capacity To Improve By 30% Sequentially
- GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) provided an Investor Update on its expectations for 3Q21. The company said it exceeded its financial forecasts during the quarter, despite the exchange rate devaluation.
- Q3 Outlook: GOL expects a loss per share of ~R$(2.58) and a Loss Per American Depositary Share (EPADS) of $(0.99).
- The company expects an EBITDA margin of 22% - 24%, a decrease from 29% for the quarter ended in September 2020.
- It expects passenger unit revenue (PRASK) to be ~5% higher year-over-year and unit revenue (RASK) to be 5% higher. The Load Factor for the quarter was 81.5%.
- Daily sales ended the quarter at around R$28 million, a 48% increase over the end of 2Q21. With an 82% load factor in the quarter, GOL continues to match supply with demand effectively.
- Non-fuel unit costs (CASK ex-fuel) are expected to decrease ~11% Y/Y, primarily due to 82% higher ASKs.
- Fuel unit costs (CASK fuel) are expected to increase by ~45% Y/Y, mainly due to a 49% increase in the average fuel price.
- As measured by the Net Debt/LTM EBITDA ratio, GOL's financial leverage was approximately 10x at the end of September 2021.
- Liquidity at the end of September 2021 was ~R$1.8 billion, comprised of R$1.1 billion in cash and investments and R$0.7 billion in receivables.
- GOL plans to increase its 4Q21 capacity by ~30% over 3Q21, anticipating more robust seasonal demand.
- In 3Q21, Gross Global Scope 1 emissions were ~508.2 thousand metric tons of CO2, an 80% increase vs. 2Q21.
- Price Action: GOL shares are trading lower by 0.14% at $7.30 on the last check Monday.
