Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Gets Bullish On Insurance Stocks
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2018 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Gets Bullish On Insurance Stocks

Banks have received a lot of love in recent months on the prospect of deregulation and rising interest rates, but the insurance industry also has a bright outlook at the moment.

The UBS analyst team recently took a deep dive into the U.S. insurance industry, checking stock valuation, free cash flow business mix and leverage in an effort to determine the top plays in the space.

Analyst John Nagel said there seems to be plenty of potential winners in the insurance business and very few losers.

“Those who know us will understand how uncommon this is, but we're struggling to find names we don't like,” Nagel said on Friday.

UBS has initiated coverage on the following 13 financial sector stocks:

Buy

  • Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), Buy rating and $127 price target.
  • FGL Holdings (NYSE: FGL), Buy rating and $12 price target.
  • Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA), Buy rating and $65 price target.
  • Ameriprise Finacial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP), Buy rating and $217 price target.
  • Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE: ATH), Buy rating and $68 price target.
  • Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU), Buy rating and $140 price target.

Neutral

  • AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), Neutral rating and $98 price target.
  • Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA), Neutral rating and $168 price target.
  • Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF), Neutral rating and $58 price target.
  • Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG), Neutral rating and $69 price target.
  • Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC), Neutral rating and $84 price target.
  • Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), Neutral rating and $57 price target.

Sell

  • American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE: AEL), Sell rating and $30 price target.
  • Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK), Sell rating and $83 price target.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: The Original Glass-Steagall Act Is Passed

18 Stocks And ETFs To Watch In 2018

Posted-In: John NagelAnalyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEL + AFL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2018
Aflac Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2018
Recent Fraud News May Not Have Material Impact on Aflac; Raymond James Upgrades
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AIZ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.