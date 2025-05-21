May 21, 2025 4:59 AM 3 min read

Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL rose sharply in today's pre-market after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.92 by 19.86%. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.71 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.48 billion.

Toll Brothers shares jumped 6.1% to $110.86 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Gainers

  • Biodesix, Inc. BDSX rose 73.6% to $0.47 in pre-market trading. Biodesix Form4 filing showed Jack Schuler bought 4,723,239 shares of stock at an average price of $0.28 per share.
  • CFSB Bancorp, Inc. CFSB surged 74.7% to $13.75 in pre-market trading after Hometown Financial Group announced plans to acquire the company for a total transaction value of $44 million.
  • Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL gained 56.1% to $5.62 in pre-market trading. Edible Garden shares jumped over 80% on Tuesday after the company announced it has launched the initial phase of its Kick. Sports Nutrition product line on Amazon.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY jumped 47.2% to $0.0530 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI surged 37.1% to $0.17 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Tuesday.
  • Gelteq Limited GELS gained 14.6% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Tuesday.
  • GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL climbed 14.6% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS gained 13% to $18.71 in pre-market trading. D-Wave Quantum shares jumped around 26% on Tuesday after the company announced it launched its Advantage2 quantum system to address problems in optimization, AI, and materials simulation.
  • Tuya Inc. TUYA rose 7% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat first-quarter results.

Losers

  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares fell 55% to $1.41 in pre-market trading amid reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.
  • LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC fell 41.4% to $0.3005 in pre-market trading after the company announced a reduction of its workforce through temporary layoffs of around 138 individuals, representing about 95% of its total workforce.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA fell 21.6% to $6.40 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 101% on Tuesday.
  • NOVONIX Limited NVX fell 18.3% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
  • BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares dipped 14% to $0.1310 in pre-market trading after gaining around 50% on Tuesday.
  • Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited NCI shares tumbled 13% to $0.3700 in pre-market trading after climbing around 25% on Tuesday.
  • QXO, Inc. QXO dipped 9% to $16.71 in pre-market trading after the company announced it launched a dual public offering of common stock and depositary shares representing series B convertible preferred stock.
  • Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares fell 7.7% to $0.0048 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Tuesday.
  • Akso Health Group AHG declined 6.3% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW fell 3.8% to $187.15 in pre-market trading. Palo Alto Networks posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AHG Logo
AHGAkso Health Group
$1.50-9.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.10
Growth
82.74
Quality
-
Value
12.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BDSX Logo
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.448065.4%
BLMZ Logo
BLMZBloomZ Inc
$0.1317-13.5%
CFSB Logo
CFSBCFSB Bancorp Inc
$13.7567.9%
DGLY Logo
DGLYDigital Ally Inc
$0.058061.1%
EDBL Logo
EDBLEdible Garden AG Inc
$5.5052.8%
GCL Logo
GCLGCL Global Holdings Ltd
$2.4814.8%
GELS Logo
GELSGelteq Ltd
$1.9916.4%
LDTC Logo
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.3096-39.8%
NCI Logo
NCINeo-Concept International Group Holdings Ltd
$0.3794-12.9%
NVX Logo
NVXNOVONIX Ltd
$1.12-18.3%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$187.01-3.84%
PLRZ Logo
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.00470-9.62%
PTPI Logo
PTPIPetros Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.173139.6%
QBTS Logo
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$18.8013.5%
QXO Logo
QXOQXO Inc
$16.63-9.37%
SYTA Logo
SYTASiyata Mobile Inc
$6.46-21.1%
TOL Logo
TOLToll Brothers Inc
$110.405.64%
TUYA Logo
TUYATuya Inc
$2.766.98%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.40-55.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading IdeasGainersLosersPremarket Movers
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved