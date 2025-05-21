Why Toll Brothers Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL rose sharply in today's pre-market after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.92 by 19.86%. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.71 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.48 billion.
Toll Brothers shares jumped 6.1% to $110.86 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Biodesix, Inc. BDSX rose 73.6% to $0.47 in pre-market trading. Biodesix Form4 filing showed Jack Schuler bought 4,723,239 shares of stock at an average price of $0.28 per share.
- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. CFSB surged 74.7% to $13.75 in pre-market trading after Hometown Financial Group announced plans to acquire the company for a total transaction value of $44 million.
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL gained 56.1% to $5.62 in pre-market trading. Edible Garden shares jumped over 80% on Tuesday after the company announced it has launched the initial phase of its Kick. Sports Nutrition product line on Amazon.
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY jumped 47.2% to $0.0530 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI surged 37.1% to $0.17 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Tuesday.
- Gelteq Limited GELS gained 14.6% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Tuesday.
- GCL Global Holdings Ltd GCL climbed 14.6% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS gained 13% to $18.71 in pre-market trading. D-Wave Quantum shares jumped around 26% on Tuesday after the company announced it launched its Advantage2 quantum system to address problems in optimization, AI, and materials simulation.
- Tuya Inc. TUYA rose 7% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat first-quarter results.
Losers
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares fell 55% to $1.41 in pre-market trading amid reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.
- LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC fell 41.4% to $0.3005 in pre-market trading after the company announced a reduction of its workforce through temporary layoffs of around 138 individuals, representing about 95% of its total workforce.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA fell 21.6% to $6.40 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 101% on Tuesday.
- NOVONIX Limited NVX fell 18.3% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
- BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares dipped 14% to $0.1310 in pre-market trading after gaining around 50% on Tuesday.
- Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited NCI shares tumbled 13% to $0.3700 in pre-market trading after climbing around 25% on Tuesday.
- QXO, Inc. QXO dipped 9% to $16.71 in pre-market trading after the company announced it launched a dual public offering of common stock and depositary shares representing series B convertible preferred stock.
- Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares fell 7.7% to $0.0048 in pre-market trading after dipping 21% on Tuesday.
- Akso Health Group AHG declined 6.3% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW fell 3.8% to $187.15 in pre-market trading. Palo Alto Networks posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance.
