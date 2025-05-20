May 20, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Toll Brothers Shares Are Up After Strong Q2 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Beat

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Toll Brothers Inc. TOL released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Toll Brothers reported quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.92 by 19.86%. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.71 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.48 billion.  

For the second quarter, Toll Brothers reported:

  • Home sales revenues were $2.71 billion, up 2% compared to last year’s second quarter; delivered homes were 2,899, up 10%.
  • Net signed contract value was $2.60 billion, down 11% compared to last year’s second quarter; contracted homes were 2,650, down 13%.
  • Backlog value was $6.84 billion at second quarter end, down 7% compared to last year’s second quarter; homes in backlog were 6,063, down 15%.
  • Adjusted home sales gross margin was 27.5%.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we delivered earnings that significantly exceeded expectations. Despite a softer demand environment, we generated record second quarter home sales revenues of $2.71 billion, well above our guidance of $2.47 billion, and beat both our adjusted gross margin and SG&A guidance,” said Douglas C. Yearley Jr., CEO of Toll Brothers.

TOL Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Toll Brothers stock was up 4.79% at $109.52 after-hours on Tuesday.  

Overview
