- Toll Brothers reports quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.92
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $2.71 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.48 billion.
Toll Brothers Inc. TOL released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
For the second quarter, Toll Brothers reported:
- Home sales revenues were $2.71 billion, up 2% compared to last year’s second quarter; delivered homes were 2,899, up 10%.
- Net signed contract value was $2.60 billion, down 11% compared to last year’s second quarter; contracted homes were 2,650, down 13%.
- Backlog value was $6.84 billion at second quarter end, down 7% compared to last year’s second quarter; homes in backlog were 6,063, down 15%.
- Adjusted home sales gross margin was 27.5%.
“We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we delivered earnings that significantly exceeded expectations. Despite a softer demand environment, we generated record second quarter home sales revenues of $2.71 billion, well above our guidance of $2.47 billion, and beat both our adjusted gross margin and SG&A guidance,” said Douglas C. Yearley Jr., CEO of Toll Brothers.
TOL Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Toll Brothers stock was up 4.79% at $109.52 after-hours on Tuesday.
