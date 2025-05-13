Under Armour, CyberArk Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Under Armour, Inc . UAA to report a quarterly loss at 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Under Armour shares gained 1.8% to $6.32 in after-hours trading.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc . ACHC reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Monday. The company posted adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, beating market estimates of 36 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $770.50 million versus expectations of $769.84 million. Acadia Healthcare shares surged 5% to $27.13 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR to post quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share on revenue of $305.23 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CyberArk Software shares gained 0.9% to $371.00 in after-hours trading.

Coinbase Global, Inc . COIN share rose sharply in after-hours trading on Monday on announcement that the company will join the S&P 500, effective before the opening of trading on Monday, May 19. Coinbase Global shares jumped 10.9% to $229.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. JD to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $37.91 billion before the opening bell. JD.com shares rose 1.1% to $36.46 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock