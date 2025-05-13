May 13, 2025 3:40 AM 2 min read

Under Armour, CyberArk Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Under Armour, Inc. UAA to report a quarterly loss at 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Under Armour shares gained 1.8% to $6.32 in after-hours trading.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, after the closing bell on Monday. The company posted adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, beating market estimates of 36 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $770.50 million versus expectations of $769.84 million. Acadia Healthcare shares surged 5% to $27.13 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR to post quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share on revenue of $305.23 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CyberArk Software shares gained 0.9% to $371.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN share rose sharply in after-hours trading on Monday on announcement that the company will join the S&P 500, effective before the opening of trading on Monday, May 19. Coinbase Global shares jumped 10.9% to $229.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. JD to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $37.91 billion before the opening bell. JD.com shares rose 1.1% to $36.46 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ACHC Logo
ACHCAcadia Healthcare Co Inc
$27.134.99%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.92
Growth
94.12
Quality
59.21
Value
79.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$229.9010.9%
CYBR Logo
CYBRCyberArk Software Ltd
$371.100.94%
JD Logo
JDJD.com Inc
$36.461.14%
UAA Logo
UAAUnder Armour Inc
$6.321.77%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To Watch
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved