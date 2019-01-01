Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bill.com Holdings
Bill.com Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $205.00 expecting BILL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.80% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Bill.com Holdings maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bill.com Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bill.com Holdings was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bill.com Holdings (BILL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $300.00 to $205.00. The current price Bill.com Holdings (BILL) is trading at is $115.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
