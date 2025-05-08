Why AppLovin Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of AppLovin Corporation APP rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
AppLovin reported first-quarter revenue of $1.48 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.38 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.67 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.45 per share.
AppLovin shares jumped 14.6% to $347.79 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY rose 77.4% to $0.0869 in pre-market trading after dipping over 90% on Wednesday. Digital Ally received positive listing determination from the Nasdaq.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN surged 48.2% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Asset Entities Inc. ASST gained 38.3% to $4.69 in pre-market trading. Asset Entities shares jumped 450% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into a merger agreement with Strive Asset Management to be the first publicly traded asset management bitcoin treasury company.
- Sezzle Inc. SEZL jumped 31.3% to $69.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
- PainReform Ltd. PRFX gained 23.8% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced it launched a strategic AI pilot with Econergy Renewable Energy.
- DevvStream Corp. DEVS surged 22.5% to $0.4914 in pre-market trading after jumping 108% on Wednesday.
- Magnite, Inc. MGNI gained 16.6% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced upbeat quarterly results.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN climbed 12.3% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. CEP gained 10.2% to $35.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 9% on Wednesday.
Losers
- NuCana plc NCNA shares dipped 66.4% to $0.1012 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Wednesday. NuCana recently announced a registered direct offering with approximately $7 million gross proceeds.
- Empire Petroleum Corporation EP shares fell 36.5% to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK shares fell 30.2% to $0.0095 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Wednesday.
- NetClass Technology Inc NTCL fell 18.7% to $26.37 in pre-market trading.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC shares tumbled 15.1% to $3.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and lowered its FY25 sales forecast.
- Semrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR dipped 13% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Emerald Holding Inc EEX fell 12.6% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading. Emerald Holding recently reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
- Arm Holdings PLC – ADR ARM fell 10.6% to $110.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI declined 10.2% to $20.03 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.
- New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited NCEW fell 10.2% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Wednesday.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.