Why AppLovin Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of AppLovin Corporation APP rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

AppLovin reported first-quarter revenue of $1.48 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.38 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.67 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.45 per share.

AppLovin shares jumped 14.6% to $347.79 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY rose 77.4% to $0.0869 in pre-market trading after dipping over 90% on Wednesday. Digital Ally received positive listing determination from the Nasdaq.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN surged 48.2% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Wednesday.
  • Asset Entities Inc. ASST gained 38.3% to $4.69 in pre-market trading. Asset Entities shares jumped 450% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into a merger agreement with Strive Asset Management to be the first publicly traded asset management bitcoin treasury company.
  • Sezzle Inc. SEZL jumped 31.3% to $69.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
  • PainReform Ltd. PRFX gained 23.8% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced it launched a strategic AI pilot with Econergy Renewable Energy.
  • DevvStream Corp. DEVS surged 22.5% to $0.4914 in pre-market trading after jumping 108% on Wednesday.
  • Magnite, Inc. MGNI gained 16.6% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced upbeat quarterly results.
  • Sunrun Inc. RUN climbed 12.3% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. CEP gained 10.2% to $35.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 9% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • NuCana plc NCNA shares dipped 66.4% to $0.1012 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Wednesday. NuCana recently announced a registered direct offering with approximately $7 million gross proceeds.
  • Empire Petroleum Corporation EP shares fell 36.5% to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
  • LogicMark, Inc. LGMK shares fell 30.2% to $0.0095 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Wednesday.
  • NetClass Technology Inc NTCL fell 18.7% to $26.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC shares tumbled 15.1% to $3.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and lowered its FY25 sales forecast.
  • Semrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR dipped 13% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Emerald Holding Inc EEX fell 12.6% to $4.01 in today's pre-market trading. Emerald Holding recently reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
  • Arm Holdings PLC – ADR ARM fell 10.6% to $110.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI declined 10.2% to $20.03 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results.
  • New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited NCEW fell 10.2% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Wednesday.

