Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Twilio reported quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.94 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.17 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Twilio shares jumped 9.3% to $107.00 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY rose 78.4% to $0.2529 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Thursday.
  • Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ surged 57.1% to $0.3980 in pre-market trading after dipping over 18% on Thursday.
  • Classover Holdings, Inc. KIDZ gained 50.4% to $8.06 in pre-market trading. Classover Holdings shares jumped 366% on Thursday after the company announced it entered an equity purchase facility agreement with Solana Strategies Holdings.
  • Springview Holdings Ltd SPHL surged 38% to $0.6781 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Thursday.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN gained 25.5% to $0.0118 in pre-market trading after dipping 17% on Thursday.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL jumped 19.6% to $0.9325 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Thursday. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent number 12,274,692 to Adial Pharmaceuticals' AD04 on Thursday.
  • NPK International Inc. NPKI gained 18.2% to $7.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Society Pass Incorporated SOPA rose 16.1% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after jumping over 42% on Thursday.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS gained 10.7% to $52.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Losers

  • Block, Inc. XYZ shares dipped 21.9% to $45.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares fell 19.8% to $0.2166 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Thursday.
  • Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV fell 18.9% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. Advantage Solutions will release financial results for the first quarter on May 12.
  • WW International, Inc. WW shares fell 18.3% to $0.5927 in pre-market trading. WW International on Tuesday announced a pharmacy integration with Eli Lilly’s LillyDirect pharmacy provider, Gifthealth.
  • Pineapple Financial Inc. PAPL shares tumbled 18.1% to $0.16 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Thursday.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX dipped 16.4% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Atlassian Corporation TEAM declined 16% to $192.35 in pre-market trading after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • LendingTree, Inc. TREE fell 12.9% to $47.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results, issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates, and cut its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Apple Inc. AAPL fell 2.9% to $207.24 in today's pre-market trading. Apple reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $95.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $94.53 billion. The Cupertino-based company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.65 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.63 per share. The company’s CEO Tim Cook said that the tech giant expects a $900 million cost impact in the June quarter due to tariffs.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 2.3% to $185.93 in pre-market trading. Amazon reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The company said it expects second-quarter net sales of $159 billion to $164 billion, up 7% to 11%. Analysts expect the company to have net sales of $160.91 billion in the quarter.

