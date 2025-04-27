Trump's Autonomous Vehicles Stance, Bezos Vs. Tesla, And More: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the autonomous driving and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. From President Trump’s change of heart on autonomous vehicles to Jeff Bezos-backed EV startups making waves, the industry has seen significant developments. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Trump’s Change of Heart on Autonomous Vehicles

The autonomous driving sector has seen a surge in optimism following the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s updated regulations that could simplify testing and regulation. This comes as a surprise given President Donald Trump’s previous opposition to autonomous vehicles. The President once stated he would keep autonomous vehicles “from operating on American roads”.

Bezos vs. Tesla vs. Rivian

Both Rivian Automotive RIVN and Tesla Inc. TSLA are set to release more affordable EVs, a move that could help them fend off competition from a new EV startup backed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos. Michigan-based startup Slate Auto has been showcasing concept versions of its electric pickup truck and recently held an event to share more details about the company’s future.

Pony.ai and Tencent’s Robotaxi Partnership

Chinese autonomous driving company Pony AI Inc. PONY announced plans to develop autonomous driving technology in partnership with Tencent Holding TCEHY. The deal will include cooperation in cloud services, map data, information security, and intelligent cockpit ecosystems.

Bezos-Backed Tesla Rival Unveils $20,000 Modular EV Pickup Truck

Slate Auto, an EV manufacturer backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, unveiled its modular EV pickup truck. The two-seater EV pickup truck features a retro design that is reminiscent of models from manufacturers like Ford Motor Co. F.

Tesla Rolls Out Free FSD Transfers Amid Poor Sales

Tesla has rolled out a range of promotions for customers in the U.S. on all of its models in an attempt to boost declining sales figures. The promotions include FSD transfers on all new Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, and the Cybertruck orders free of charge.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock