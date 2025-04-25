April 25, 2025 7:07 AM 2 min read

Tesla Rolls Out Free FSD Transfers On All US Models, Including Cybertruck Amid Poor Sales

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Tesla Inc. TSLA has announced a range of promotions for customers in the U.S. on all of its models in a bid to increase declining sales figures.

What Happened: The EV giant's promotions include FSD transfers on all new Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, and the Cybertruck orders free of charge.

“FSD (Supervised) cannot be transferred from a Foundation Series Cybertruck, Model Y Launch Series or a vehicle under an active lease. Used vehicle, business and commercial orders are not eligible,” Tesla said on its website.

Other offers include 0% APR financing on new Model 3 orders. There's also a $2,000 discount on the purchase price of the new Model Y available to owners of the original Model Y.

Why It Matters: The discounts come at a time when Tesla is experiencing a decline in sales in the U.S. A recent report released by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) showcases a 15% decline in new registrations for Tesla vehicles in the state.

The company has also experienced a 71% plunge in YoY profits in Q1 2025, and a 28% decline in European sales, even as the EV market share grew in the region.

Tesla recently released a cheaper trim of the Cybertruck, with fewer features and a more accessible price point. Interestingly, Elon Musk's company also pivoted its marketing strategy for the Cybertruck, in a bid to enhance its appeal among traditional pickup truck buyers.

It's worth noting that Tesla announced at the Tuesday evening earnings call that more affordable models are on their way, and they will be based on the current Tesla line-up.

