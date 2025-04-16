Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
The company reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of 91 cents per share, beating estimates of 76 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. United Airlines reported first-quarter revenue of $13.21 billion, versus analyst estimates of $13.25 billion.
United also provided two sets of guidance for full-year 2025. The company anticipates full-year 2025 adjusted earnings of $11.50 to $13.50 per share in a "stable environment." United expects full-year earnings of $7 to $9 per share in a "recessionary environment."
United Airlines shares jumped 6.1% to $71.06 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- La Rosa Holdings Corp. LRHC rose 101.2% to $0.4064 in pre-market trading.
- iCAD, Inc. ICAD surged 73.1% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL gained 55.2% to $3.23 in pre-market.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. OMEX rose 40.6% to $0.5941 in pre-market trading after jumping over 6% on Tuesday.
- BloomZ Inc. BLMZ jumped 30.2% to $0.3359 in pre-market trading after jumping around 9% on Tuesday.
- Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM surged 20.4% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.
- Diginex Limited DGNX gained 12.3% to $155.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic alliance with AIKYA to launch ESG reporting platform, diginexESG, in Malaysia.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX rose 9.3% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Tuesday.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM gained 9.1% to $17.79 in pre-market trading. Select Medical Holdings will release the financial results for its first quarter on Thursday, May 1, after the closing bell.
Losers
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA fell 39% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Aura Biosciences announced appointment of Teresa Bitetti to Board of Directors.
- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST fell 30.6% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $5.0 million registered direct offering.
- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. TRUG shares fell 27.3% to $0.28 in pre-market trading.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH shares dipped 25.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Potbelly Corporation PBPB shares tumbled 25.6% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. AARD shares fell 24.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.
- Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO fell 24.4% to $4.40 in today's pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.
- Hillman Solutions Corp. HLMN fell 24.2% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. Hillman Solutions will host a conference call to discuss its results for the thirteen weeks ended March 29 on Tuesday, April 29.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT dipped 6% to $127.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 7.6% decline in profit for the first quarter. The company posted quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, compared to market estimates of $2.90 billion.
- ASML Holding N.V. ASML declined 4.5% to $652.68 in pre-market trading as the company posted first-quarter total net sales of €7.7 billion and net income of €2.4 billion. The company said it sees second-quarter total net sales between €7.2 billion and €7.7 billion.
