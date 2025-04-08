April 8, 2025 2:16 PM 2 min read

Trump Tariff Strategy Creates 'Self-Inflicted Market Debacle': Analyst

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

On Friday, China’s finance ministry announced a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the U.S., effective April 10, in response to the U.S. administration’s 54% duties imposed by the Trump-led administration during the so-called Liberation Day last week.

Trump has threatened to impose an additional 50% duty on Chinese imports if Beijing does not drop the 34% tariffs.

On Monday, Trump hinted at more openness in trade negotiations with China after threatening to impose a 50% tariff on top of the 54% already levied.

“China also wants to make a deal badly, but they don’t know how to get it started,” Trump wrote.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives writes that “saying we can just make this in the USA” understates how complex the supply chain in Asia really is—and how electronics, chips, semiconductors, hardware, and smartphones have been built for U.S. consumers over the past 30 years.”

Also Read: Wall Street Soars As Trump Teases Trade Deals, Magnificent 7 Add Over $500 Billion In Market Value

“The reason I believe this is the biggest debacle ever seen in the markets is because its purely self-inflicted by Trump, and the logic about “near-term pain” is being way miscalculated, which speaks to our concern. It’s very easy to say “build in America” behind a microphone in the Beltway…the reality is so much different it’s almost a scary concept,” says Daniel Ives.

For U.S. tech/auto companies, tariffs are like flipping a boat with no life rafts.

The list of vulnerable companies is long and includes Apple Inc AAPL, Nvidia Corp NVDA, Microsoft Corp MSFT, General Motors Co GM, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, among others.

Building a factory in the U.S. takes four to five years. The analyst explains that high labor costs and other expenses in the U.S. don’t align with how modern supply chains are designed to operate. This makes it hard to compete with Chinese tech giants like BYD Co Ltd BYDDF BYDDY, Huawei, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY TCTZF—and many others—a big opportunity to expand their global reach.

Also, much of the key technology and intellectual property behind these supply chains is already deeply rooted in Asia. So, any effort to shift production to the U.S. would take at least a decade to make a real impact, Wedbush analyst writes.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$176.55-2.71%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
68.16
Growth
45.04
Quality
84.70
Value
7.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$81.75-2.26%
BABA Logo
BABAAlibaba Group Holding Ltd
$99.75-5.88%
BYDDF Logo
BYDDFBYD Co Ltd
$41.992.92%
BYDDY Logo
BYDDYBYD Co Ltd
$83.132.99%
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$42.97-1.29%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$360.130.63%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$99.602.01%
TCEHY Logo
TCEHYTencent Holdings Ltd
$54.32-1.72%
TCTZF Logo
TCTZFTencent Holdings Ltd
$54.00-1.64%
Got Questions? Ask
Which U.S. tech companies are most vulnerable?
How will Apple navigate rising tariffs?
Which Chinese tech giants could capitalize on U.S. tariffs?
What impact will tariffs have on Nvidia?
Are automakers at risk due to trade tensions?
How will Advanced Micro Devices respond to tariffs?
Which investors will benefit from U.S.-China trade shifts?
What investment strategies are viable in this climate?
Will tariffs push semiconductor prices higher?
How might labor costs impact U.S. manufacturing?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorLarge CapNewsTop StoriesAnalyst RatingsGeneralBriefsExpert IdeasStories That Mattertariffs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved