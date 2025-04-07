Apple To $250? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup cut Illumina, Inc. ILMN price target from $90 to $85. Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly maintained a Neutral rating. Illumina shares closed at $74.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim slashed the price target for First Solar, Inc. FSLR from $304 to $253. Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha maintained a Buy rating. First Solar shares closed at $128.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG price target from $27 to $29. Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained an Overweight rating. Conagra shares closed at $26.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna cut the price target for Southwest Airlines Co. LUV from $34 to $25. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos maintained a Neutral rating. Southwest Airlines shares closed at $25.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $325 to $250. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. Apple shares closed at $188.38 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Sonos, Inc. SONO price target from $19 to $13. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating. Sonos shares settled at $8.60 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $500 to $475. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating. Microsoft shares closed at $359.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler slashed Eastman Chemical Company EMN price target from $105 to $99. Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert maintained a Neutral rating. Eastman Chemical shares closed at $75.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein slashed the price target for General Motors Company GM from $50 to $35. Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. GM shares settled at $44.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR price target from $76 to $103. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Dollar Tree shares closed at $67.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
