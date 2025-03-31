March 31, 2025 7:22 AM 1 min read

Nokia, Amazon End Patent Dispute With Major Licensing Pact for Streaming Innovation

Nokia Corp. NOK has reached a patent licensing agreement with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, granting the e-commerce giant access to Nokia’s video technologies for its streaming services and devices.

The agreement revealed on Monday settles all outstanding patent disputes between the two firms in multiple regions.

The financial and contractual details of the agreement have been kept confidential, as mutually agreed upon by both parties; this agreement represents a key resolution between the technology companies.

Over the past 25 years, the Finnish telecom giant has developed nearly 5,000 innovations that improve multimedia products and services.

The company has made significant investments in research and development, surpassing 150 billion euros (~$162 billion) since 2000. In 2024 alone, it allocated over 4.5 billion euros to further innovations in cellular networks and multimedia technologies.

The agreement grants Amazon the ability to incorporate Nokia’s patented video technologies into its streaming services and devices, aiming to enhance efficiency and optimize content delivery.

“”We are pleased to have reached agreement on the use of Nokia’s video technologies in Amazon’s streaming services and devices,” said Arvin Patel, Chief Licensing Officer New Segments at Nokia.

Price Action: NOK shares traded lower by 0.77% at $5.17 in premarket at last check Monday.

