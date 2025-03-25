March 25, 2025 11:11 AM 2 min read

Goldman Sachs To Rally Around 8%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • RBC Capital raised Verizon Communications Inc. VZ price target from $42 to $45. RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin reiterated a Sector Perform rating. Verizon shares closed at $43.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA from $3.5 to $1.8. Stephens & Co. analyst Mason Carrico downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Akoya Biosciences shares closed at $1.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA price target from $19 to $23. Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Plains All American Pipeline shares closed at $20.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank cut the price target for Quanterix Corporation QTRX from $28 to $18. Scotiabank analyst Sung Nam maintained a Sector Outperform rating. Quanterix shares closed at $7.19 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson lowered the price target for Rapid7, Inc. RPD from $35 to $29. DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger maintained a Neutral rating. Rapid7shares closed at $29.70 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR price target from $22 to $21. Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller maintained a Buy rating. Intuitive Machines shares settled at $9.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARTV price target from $23 to $20. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Josh Schimmer maintained an Overweight rating. Artiva Biotherapeutics shares closed at $3.91 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised Morgan Stanley MS price target from $124 to $129. JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Neutral rating. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $124.27 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS from $605 to $625. JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs shares settled at $580.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut KB Home KBH price target from $67 to $62. B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained a Neutral rating. KB Home shares closed at $61.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

