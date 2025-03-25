Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT

Dividend Yield: 6.31%

6.31% Stifel analyst Michael Hoffman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $36 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Michael Hoffman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $32 to $36 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $34 to $28 on Aug. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $34 to $28 on Aug. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On March 21, Karat Packaging filed for offering of 2 million shares of common stock by selling stockholder.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

Dividend Yield: 5.66%

5.66% Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $158 to $149 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $158 to $149 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $170 to $141 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $170 to $141 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On March 3, UPS named Kevin Clark to its Board of Directors.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN

Dividend Yield: 5.26%

5.26% JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $67 to $65 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $67 to $65 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer reiterated a Hold rating and cut the price target from $74 to $70 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Tobey Sommer reiterated a Hold rating and cut the price target from $74 to $70 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Feb. 25, ManpowerGroup named Trevor Hawkins Canada Country Manager.

