Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications
The latest price target for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) was reported by DZ Bank on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting VZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.35% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) was provided by DZ Bank, and Verizon Communications downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Verizon Communications, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Verizon Communications was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Verizon Communications (VZ) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $44.00. The current price Verizon Communications (VZ) is trading at is $51.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
