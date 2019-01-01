ñol

Verizon Communications
(NYSE:VZ)
51.37
0.38[0.75%]
At close: May 27
51.42
0.0500[0.10%]
After Hours: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low50.53 - 51.43
52 Week High/Low45.55 - 57.61
Open / Close50.75 / 51.4
Float / Outstanding4.2B / 4.2B
Vol / Avg.13.3M / 26M
Mkt Cap215.7B
P/E10
50d Avg. Price50.66
Div / Yield2.56/4.98%
Payout Ratio49.56
EPS1.09
Total Float4.2B

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$44.00

Lowest Price Target1

$44.00

Consensus Price Target1

$45.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10301

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • DZ Bank
  • Goldman Sachs
  • JP Morgan
  • Tigress Financial
  • Daiwa Capital

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Verizon Communications

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Verizon Communications Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Verizon Communications (VZ)?
A

The latest price target for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) was reported by DZ Bank on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting VZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.35% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Verizon Communications (VZ)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) was provided by DZ Bank, and Verizon Communications downgraded their sell rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Verizon Communications (VZ)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Verizon Communications, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Verizon Communications was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Verizon Communications (VZ) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Verizon Communications (VZ) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $44.00. The current price Verizon Communications (VZ) is trading at is $51.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

