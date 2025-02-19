February 19, 2025 7:00 AM 3 min read

Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG GB rose sharply during Wednesday's pre-market trading session after the company announced it will be acquired by Shift4 for $7.50 per share.

Global Blue Group shares jumped 18.3% to $7.37 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Cycurion, Inc. CYCU rose 132.5% to $7.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 72% on Tuesday.
  • OSR Holdings, Inc. OSRH shares jumped 96.4% to $6.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.
  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT gained 52.7% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Tuesday.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS gained 43.3% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. ReShape Lifesciences shares dipped around 54% on Tuesday after the company announced a $6 million public offering of 2,575,107 units at $2.33 per unit.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT shares climbed 38.3% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Sintx Technologies announced the issuance of U.S. patent no. 12,239,761 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
  • NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF gained 35.2% to $2.96 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Tuesday.
  • TruGolf Holdings, Inc. TRUG gained 33.1% to $0.5444 in pre-market trading after the company guided 2024 sales of $22.5 million and 2H adjusted EBITDA above $2.2 million.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 22.3% to $0.1345 in pre-market after surging 57% on Tuesday.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH rose 14.5% to $8.00. MFH’s majority-owned subsidiary Aifinity Base Limited plans to manufacture advanced liquid cooling solutions for Nvidia® chip-powered AI data centers and high-performance computing.

Losers

  • Movano Inc. MOVE shares fell 36.4% to $3.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO shares fell 25.5% to $0.1439 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
  • Design Therapeutics, Inc DSGN dipped 24.5% to $3.120 in pre-market trading.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SUPN fell 22% to $31.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the Phase 2b study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale.
  • InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV fell 21.1% to $2.70 in today's pre-market trading. InnovAge recently reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
  • MGO Global, Inc. MGOL shares tumbled 20.9% to $0.3680 in pre-market trading after dipping 35% on Tuesday. MGO Global’s stockholders approved business combination with Heidmar.
  • Bumble Inc. BMBL declined 17.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates and announced a quarter-over-quarter decline in paying app users.
  • Gentherm Incorporated THRM fell 17% to $30.00 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
  • Celanese Corporation CE shares dipped 13.5% to $60.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA fell 10.6% to $4.60 in pre-market trading following a 7% decline on Tuesday.

