February 13, 2025

Why AppLovin Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 29%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of AppLovin Corporation APP rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

Applovin reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.26 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.73 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.25 per share.

AppLovin shares jumped 28.9% to $490.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV gained 81.2% to $0.4570 in pre-market trading after the company said third-quarter revenue jumped 1,557% year-over-year to $4.77 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC rose 42% to $0.9937 in pre-market trading. Tivic Health Systems shares jumped 198% on Wednesday after the company announced it acquired the exclusive license rights from Statera Biopharma for its Phase III TLR5 agonist entolimod treatment of acute radiation syndrome.
  • Avinger, Inc. AVGR shares jumped 45.6% to $0.6701 in pre-market trading.
  • MGO Global, Inc MGOL gained 38.5% to $0.6326 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Wednesday.
  • ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH gained 26% to $0.3535 in pre-market following a 7% gain in the previous session.
  • Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares climbed 24.6% to $80.72 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Twin Disc, Incorporated TWIN gained 19.4% to $11.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Wednesday.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD gained 15.6% to $64.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • CEVA, Inc. CEVA gained 8.5% to $34.41 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN shares fell 30.6% to $8.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter guidance below estimates.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD dipped 27% to $89.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
  • Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA fell 24.6% to $0.1960 in today's pre-market trading after surging 35% on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics' restructuring committee recently approved a workforce reduction of up to 17 employees for cost-reduction amid a Chapter 11 case and potential asset sale.
  • NKGen Biotech, Inc. NKGN shares fell 24.4% to $0.6363 in pre-market trading. NKGen Biotech shares jumped 122% on Wednesday after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for Troculeucel for the treatment of moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
  • Mynaric AG MYNA fell 23.7% to $0.4730 in pre-market trading after jumping 134% on Wednesday.
  • Fastly, Inc. FSLY shares tumbled 20.6% to $8.00 in pre-market trading. Fastly reported a fourth-quarter loss of 3 cents per share, down from earnings of 1 cent per share in the prior year’s quarter. Quarterly revenue came in at $140.58 million, beating the $138.27 million analyst consensus estimate. Fastly expects first-quarter losses of between 9 cents and 5 cents per share, versus the loss of 1 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $136 million to $140 million, versus the $137.05 million estimate.
  • Solaris Resources Inc. SLSR declined 18.1% to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI fell 14.5% to $2.1800 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common shares.
  • Reddit, Inc. RDDT fell 14.1% to $185.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
  • Open Lending Corporation LPRO shares dipped 13% to $5.02 in pre-market trading.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

