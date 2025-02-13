Why AppLovin Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 29%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of AppLovin Corporation APP rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.
Applovin reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.26 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.73 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.25 per share.
AppLovin shares jumped 28.9% to $490.10 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV gained 81.2% to $0.4570 in pre-market trading after the company said third-quarter revenue jumped 1,557% year-over-year to $4.77 million.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC rose 42% to $0.9937 in pre-market trading. Tivic Health Systems shares jumped 198% on Wednesday after the company announced it acquired the exclusive license rights from Statera Biopharma for its Phase III TLR5 agonist entolimod treatment of acute radiation syndrome.
- Avinger, Inc. AVGR shares jumped 45.6% to $0.6701 in pre-market trading.
- MGO Global, Inc MGOL gained 38.5% to $0.6326 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Wednesday.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH gained 26% to $0.3535 in pre-market following a 7% gain in the previous session.
- Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares climbed 24.6% to $80.72 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated TWIN gained 19.4% to $11.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Wednesday.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD gained 15.6% to $64.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- CEVA, Inc. CEVA gained 8.5% to $34.41 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN shares fell 30.6% to $8.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter guidance below estimates.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD dipped 27% to $89.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA fell 24.6% to $0.1960 in today's pre-market trading after surging 35% on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics' restructuring committee recently approved a workforce reduction of up to 17 employees for cost-reduction amid a Chapter 11 case and potential asset sale.
- NKGen Biotech, Inc. NKGN shares fell 24.4% to $0.6363 in pre-market trading. NKGen Biotech shares jumped 122% on Wednesday after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for Troculeucel for the treatment of moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
- Mynaric AG MYNA fell 23.7% to $0.4730 in pre-market trading after jumping 134% on Wednesday.
- Fastly, Inc. FSLY shares tumbled 20.6% to $8.00 in pre-market trading. Fastly reported a fourth-quarter loss of 3 cents per share, down from earnings of 1 cent per share in the prior year’s quarter. Quarterly revenue came in at $140.58 million, beating the $138.27 million analyst consensus estimate. Fastly expects first-quarter losses of between 9 cents and 5 cents per share, versus the loss of 1 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $136 million to $140 million, versus the $137.05 million estimate.
- Solaris Resources Inc. SLSR declined 18.1% to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI fell 14.5% to $2.1800 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering of common shares.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT fell 14.1% to $185.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
- Open Lending Corporation LPRO shares dipped 13% to $5.02 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.