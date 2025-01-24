Apple To $253? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from $39 to $41. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $37.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB price target from $236 to $223. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Kramer downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. AvalonBay Communities shares closed at $213.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for LSI Industries Inc. LYTS from $20 to $30. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating. LSI Industries shares closed at $24.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for Alcon Inc. ALC from $108 to $106. Needham analyst David Saxon maintained a Buy rating. Alcon shares closed at $89.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $256 to $253. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Apple shares settled at $223.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised Atlassian Corporation TEAM price target from $300 to $325. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating. Atlassian shares closed at $265.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV price target from $259 to $310. Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Travelers shares closed at $241.51 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut the price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU from $83 to $50. Citigroup analyst Michelle Fang downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. New Oriental Education shares settled at $46.75 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler boosted Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $575 to $591. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained an Overweight rating. Mastercard shares closed at $534.22 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird increased Twilio Inc. TWLO price target from $115 to $160. Baird analyst William Power upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Twilio shares closed at $113.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
