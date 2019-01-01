New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for New Oriental Education
New Oriental Education Questions & Answers
The latest price target for New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) was reported by JP Morgan on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting EDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.45% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) was provided by JP Morgan, and New Oriental Education upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of New Oriental Education, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for New Oriental Education was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest New Oriental Education (EDU) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $35.00 to $14.00. The current price New Oriental Education (EDU) is trading at is $11.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.