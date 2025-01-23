January 23, 2025 7:49 AM 2 min read

Apple To $280? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird raised the price target for Amphenol Corporation APH from $85 to $89. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained an Outperform rating. Amphenol shares closed at $77.84 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt increased Fortinet, Inc. FTNT price target from $100 to $115. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating. Fortinet shares closed at $98.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for Tractor Supply Company TSCO from $60 to $62. Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained an Outperform rating. Tractor Supply shares closed at $57.47 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co raised the price target for Nuvation Bio Inc. NUVB from $10 to $11. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Nuvation Bio shares closed at $2.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan boosted International Business Machines Corporation IBM price target from $227 to $233. JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex maintained a Neutral rating. IBM shares settled at $223.26 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler raised Aptiv PLC APTV price target from $53 to $65. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Aptiv shares closed at $62.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. NIC price target from $110 to $115. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Damon Delmonte maintained a Market Perform rating. Nicolet Bankshares shares closed at $110.22 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sach cut the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $286 to $280. Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Buy rating. Apple shares settled at $223.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies cut DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY price target from $30 to $20. Jefferies analyst Glen Santangelo downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares closed at $19.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $660 to $710. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Meta shares closed at $623.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

