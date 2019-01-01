Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dentsply Sirona
The latest price target for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $48.00 expecting XRAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.85% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Dentsply Sirona maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dentsply Sirona, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dentsply Sirona was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $52.00 to $48.00. The current price Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) is trading at is $39.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
