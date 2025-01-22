January 22, 2025 4:58 AM 3 min read

Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Avi Kapoor
Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Netflix reported it added 18.91 million paid subscribers in the fiscal quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. The company said it sees full-year revenue of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion, up $0.5 billion from the company's previous range

Netflix shares jumped 14.6% to $996.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. IPA gained 58.8% to $0.7833 in pre-market trading. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies recently launched its AI-powered pipeline of both optimized and new therapeutics.
  • New Era Helium, Inc. NEHC rose 42% to $3.89 in pre-market trading. New Era Helium recently announced a joint venture with Sharon AI to construct and develop a 250MW net-zero energy data center..
  • Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO rose 40.2% to $0.8520 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Tuesday.
  • Asset Entities Inc. ASST gained 25.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Tuesday.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. USEG gained 21.5% to $4.61 in pre-market trading after surging 63% on Tuesday.
  • Metagenomi, Inc. MGX gained 20.2% to $3.27 in pre-market trading following a 4% gain on Tuesday.
  • Tempus AI, Inc TEM gained 14.7% to $54.65 in pre-market trading. Tempus AI shares jumped over 35% on Tuesday after Nancy Pelosi disclosed the purchase of 50 Jan 2026 call options.
  • CareCloud, Inc. CCLD gained 13.3% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after surging over 10% on Tuesday.
  • Sable Offshore Corp. SOC gained 13.2% to $29.63 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • Associated Capital Group, Inc. AC fell 43.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. Associated Capital recently reported estimated fourth quarter and full year results
  • Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited STFS shares fell 20.7% to $10.72 in pre-market trading after dipping around 9% on Tuesday.
  • HUB Cyber Security Ltd. HUBC fell 19.5% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced the receipt of a Staff Delisting Notice.
  • Lisata Therapeutics Inc LSTA shares dipped 17.4% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.
  • Septerna, Inc. SEPN fell 14.4% to $16.01 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Tuesday.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares tumbled 13.1% to $0.8949 in pre-market trading after the company announced exercise of warrants and issuance of new warrants in a private placement for $3.7 million gross proceeds priced at-the-market.
  • Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. DWTX shares fell 13% to $2.74 in pre-market trading. Dogwood Therapeutics shares jumped 68% on Tuesday after the company announced patient dosing for its Phase 2b trial evaluating halneuron will commence in Q1 2025.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB declined 12.3% to $14.81 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 11.8% to $4.45 in today's pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced that INM-901 reduced Alzheimer ‘s-related inflammation in a preclinical study.
  • Marine Products Corporation MPX dipped 11.3% to $8.04 in pre-market trading. Marine Products will release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Jan. 30, before the market opens.

