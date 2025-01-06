Why Smart Share Global Shares Are Trading Higher By 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Smart Share Global Limited EM rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
Smart Share Global shares jumped 44% to $1.04 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL gained 105.2% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT gained 88.4% to $7.15 in pre-market trading after surging 139% on Friday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO rose 84.9% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after gaining around 17% on Friday.
- Simpple Ltd. SPPL rose 70.5% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after surging 31% on Friday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT rose 57% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after climbing around 88% on Friday.
- Founder Group Limited FGL gained 51% to $2.31 in pre-market trading.
- GrafTech International Ltd. EAF gained 38.8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading.
- LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC gained 34.5% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Friday.
- Richtech Robotics Inc. RR gained 31% to $5.36 in pre-market trading following a 70% surge on Friday.
Losers
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 35.3% to $0.1930 in pre-market trading. Aclarion gave notice to terminate at-the-market issuance sales agreement with Ascendiant Capital Markets.
- AEON Biopharma, Inc. AEON declined 24.4% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of proposed public offering.
- mF International Limited MFI fell 21.1% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping around 78% on Friday.
- Canterbury Park Holding Corporation CPHC shares dipped 21.1% to $17.00 in pre-market trading.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. BCTX shares fell 18.8% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. BriaCell announced rescheduling of its annual general meeting of shareholders to Feb. 5, 2025.
- Where Food Comes From, Inc. WFCF fell 16.9% to $11.00 in today's pre-market trading.
- NSTS Bancorp, Inc. NSTS fell 16.7% to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. EPOW shares fell 7.4% to $0.8200 in pre-market trading.
- Quantum-Si incorporated QSI dipped 7.1% to $3.98 in pre-market trading.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO shares tumbled 6.4% to $25.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Friday.
Now Read This:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in