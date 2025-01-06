Why Smart Share Global Shares Are Trading Higher By 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited EM rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.

Smart Share Global shares jumped 44% to $1.04 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL gained 105.2% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday.

gained 105.2% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT gained 88.4% to $7.15 in pre-market trading after surging 139% on Friday.

gained 88.4% to $7.15 in pre-market trading after surging 139% on Friday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, In c. EKSO rose 84.9% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after gaining around 17% on Friday.

c. rose 84.9% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after gaining around 17% on Friday. S impple Ltd . SPPL rose 70.5% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after surging 31% on Friday.

. rose 70.5% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after surging 31% on Friday. Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT rose 57% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after climbing around 88% on Friday.

rose 57% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after climbing around 88% on Friday. Founder Group Limited FGL gained 51% to $2.31 in pre-market trading.

gained 51% to $2.31 in pre-market trading. GrafTech International Ltd . EAF gained 38.8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading.

. gained 38.8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading. LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC gained 34.5% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Friday.

gained 34.5% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Friday. Richtech Robotics Inc. RR gained 31% to $5.36 in pre-market trading following a 70% surge on Friday.

Losers

Aclarion, Inc . ACON fell 35.3% to $0.1930 in pre-market trading. Aclarion gave notice to terminate at-the-market issuance sales agreement with Ascendiant Capital Markets.

. fell 35.3% to $0.1930 in pre-market trading. Aclarion gave notice to terminate at-the-market issuance sales agreement with Ascendiant Capital Markets. AEON Biopharma, Inc. AEON declined 24.4% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of proposed public offering.

declined 24.4% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of proposed public offering. mF International Limited MFI fell 21.1% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping around 78% on Friday.

fell 21.1% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping around 78% on Friday. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation CPHC shares dipped 21.1% to $17.00 in pre-market trading.

shares dipped 21.1% to $17.00 in pre-market trading. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp . BCTX shares fell 18.8% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. BriaCell announced rescheduling of its annual general meeting of shareholders to Feb. 5, 2025.

. shares fell 18.8% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. BriaCell announced rescheduling of its annual general meeting of shareholders to Feb. 5, 2025. Where Food Comes From, Inc . WFCF fell 16.9% to $11.00 in today's pre-market trading.

. fell 16.9% to $11.00 in today's pre-market trading. NSTS Bancorp, Inc. NSTS fell 16.7% to $10.00 in pre-market trading.

fell 16.7% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. EPOW shares fell 7.4% to $0.8200 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 7.4% to $0.8200 in pre-market trading. Quantum-Si incorporated QSI dipped 7.1% to $3.98 in pre-market trading.

dipped 7.1% to $3.98 in pre-market trading. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO shares tumbled 6.4% to $25.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Friday.

Now Read This: