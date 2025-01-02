Nio, Unity Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of NIO Inc. NIO rose sharply in today's trading session.

Nio said it delivered 31,138 vehicles in December, representing a 72.9% year-over-year surge. Its deliveries surged 38.7% year-over-year to 221,970 vehicles in 2024.

Nio shares jumped 5.7% to $4.6100 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Butterfly Network, Inc . BFLY shares jumped 26.7% to $3.9553.

. shares jumped 26.7% to $3.9553. Nano-X Imaging Ltd . NNOX gained 23.5% to $8.90.

. gained 23.5% to $8.90. Quantum-Si incorporated QSI jumped 21.4% to $3.2788.

jumped 21.4% to $3.2788. SEALSQ Corp LAES surged 20.5% to $7.41.

surged 20.5% to $7.41. Microvast Holdings, Inc . MVST gained 17.4% to $2.4299.

. gained 17.4% to $2.4299. Sunnova Energy International Inc . NOVA rose 17% to $4.0200.

. rose 17% to $4.0200. Uranium Energy Corp. UEC gained 11.4% to $7.45.

gained 11.4% to $7.45. Unity Software Inc . U shares surged 10.7% to $24.88 on the heels of a new post from meme stock trader Keith Gill, also known as “Roaring Kitty." Gill's latest post on X has sparked speculation that the trader could be planning to invest in shares of Unity Software.

. shares surged 10.7% to $24.88 on the heels of a new post from meme stock trader Keith Gill, also known as “Roaring Kitty." Gill's latest post on X has sparked speculation that the trader could be planning to invest in shares of Unity Software. Sunrun Inc . RUN rose 10% to $10.17.

. rose 10% to $10.17. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc . RXRX rose 9.3% to $7.39.

. rose 9.3% to $7.39. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd . ZIM gained 8.5% to $23.30.

. gained 8.5% to $23.30. IAMGOLD Corporation IAG rose 8.2% to $5.59.

rose 8.2% to $5.59. QuantumScape Corporation QS gained 7.5% to $5.58.

gained 7.5% to $5.58. Constellation Energy Corporation CEG climbed 6.8% to $238.87. Constellation said it won $1 billion in combined contracts by US. General Services Administration.

