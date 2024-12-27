Constellium, Viracta Therapeutics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Constellium SE CSTM announced a public offering of common stock. Constellium shares fell 3.4% to $10.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. VIRX said its board has initiated a process to explore a broad range of strategic alternatives. The company announced plans to close its ongoing pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of Nana-val in Relapsed/Refractory EBV + Lymphomas. Viracta Therapeutics shares dipped 13.9% to $0.2040 in the after-hours trading session.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX applied for a patent for vaccines targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Evaxion Biotech shares jumped 104.5% to $1.73 in after-hours trading.
- The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN disclosed that its compliance plan was accepted by the NYSE American. Arena Group shares jumped 17.6% to $1.67 in the after-hours trading session.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN will replace Revelyst Inc. GEAR in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 2. Grid Dynamics shares jumped 9.7% to $23.11 in after-hours trading.
