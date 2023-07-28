Former Trump Lawyer On Mar-A-Lago Probe: 'A Tight Case, The Evidence Is So Overwhelming'

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb asserted that the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump has abundant evidence following the Justice Department’s announcement of new charges.

What Happened: During an interview with CNN, Cobb, who served in the Trump administration, expressed his belief that the superseding indictment revealed by federal prosecutors on Thursday will "last an antiquity."

"I think this original indictment was engineered to last 1,000 years and now this superseding indictment will last an antiquity," Cobb said.

"This is such a tight case, the evidence is so overwhelming."

The Justice Department on Thursday brought new charges against Trump and his associates in the ongoing classified documents case. The charges involve allegations of attempted deletion of surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago and retention of additional sensitive documents.

The recent indictment includes Trump, his aide Walt Nauta, and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at Mar-a-Lago.

Why It Matters: These new charges add to the growing legal troubles for Trump, who is already facing multiple indictments related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence and a hush money payment made to an adult film star.

Despite these legal challenges, Trump continues to lead in the polls for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. His supporters have remained steadfast, with his campaign funding increasing around the indictment announcements.

The trial for the classified documents case is set to begin next year, which could potentially clash with his campaign schedule.

