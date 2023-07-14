Trump Organization Official Sent 'Target Letter' For Allegedly Lying Under Oath In Classified Documents Case

A Trump Organization staffer reportedly received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of the classified documents.

Smith sent the target letter to the staffer in recent weeks in which he indicated that the staffer may have lied under oath during a May appearance before the federal grand jury hearing evidence in the classified document case, ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the case.

A target letter puts the subject of an investigation on notice they would potentially face an indictment, the report said. Trump was also served a target letter in the investigation before the grand jury in Florida indicted him.

The letter underlined Smith's interest in the Trump Organization's role in the handling of the surveillance footage and potential efforts to withhold it from investigators, the report said.

Investigators are also reportedly looking into whether the employee in question had any subsequent conversations with other Trump Organization employees, including Walt Nauta, who was indicted along with Trump in June for allegedly obstructing the investigation.

Commenting on the news Andrew Weismann, a Department of Justice veteran, said, "This is the kind of action I was anticipating. Obstruction charges for people in course of the investigation."

