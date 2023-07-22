Trump At Disadvantage As Judge Sets Early Trial Date For Classified Document Case But Here's What Could Work In Favor Of The Ex-President

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has set May 24, 2024 as the start date for the trial of former President Donald Trump in the classified documents case.

The judge's order surprised many as she was among those handpicked by the former president, and was widely expected to put off the trial until the general election. Political and legal experts characterized the early trial date as a setback for Trump.

However, one report suggests there could be a silver lining for the former president.

What Happened: The trial is set to begin in Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County, which is predominantly Republican, a Business Insider report said. The report noted that about 72% of voters in the neighboring Okeechobee County voted for Trump in the 2020 election. About 66.8% of voters in Highlands County, 62% in Martin County, 60.4% in Indian River County and 50.4% in St. Lucie County cast ballots for Trump, it added. Jurors for the trial will therefore come from these mainly Republican regions in South Florida.

Why It's Important: Cannon drew flak last year over a bizarre ruling that favored Trump but was randomly selected this summer to oversee the Department's Justice's case against the former president.

The expedited trial was set partly at the behest of the special counsel Jack Smith, who had clamored to start before the end of the year. Trump's legal team, on the other hand, argued in favor of the trial starting after the 2024 presidential election, reasoning that it would clash with his campaign schedule.

Trump is currently the leading contender in the GOP presidential primary race, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in at a distant second.

