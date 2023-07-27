Trump Gets New Criminal Charges; Another Defendant Is Named Who Has Direct Links To Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump received new federal criminal charges in addition to the ones he already has in relation to retaining classified documents at his Florida residence after leaving the White House.

What Happened: The new charges stem, according to reports, from an attempt to delete video surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, during the summer of 2022. Trump valet Walt Nauta is also named in the new superseding indictment for his alleged involvement.

In connection with these charges, a third defendant, Carlos de Oliveira, who is the head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago, has been added to the case. De Oliveira is accused of telling another Mar-a-Lago employee that "the boss" wanted to delete a server containing surveillance footage and also allegedly denying involvement in moving the documents officials sought.

Trump's new charges include an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two new counts of obstruction, involving both him and Nauta.

Trump stored hundreds of government documents at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office and is accused of taking steps to keep them hidden from U.S. officials who sought their return. Both Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty in the case, and a trial has been scheduled for the following May.

Upon the addition of the new charges, de Oliveira has been ordered to appear in Miami federal court for his first hearing in the case.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing this case, is also involved in a separate criminal investigation of Trump related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral loss to President Joe Biden.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung criticized the new charges, calling them a "desperate and flailing attempt" by the Biden administration and their Department of Justice to harass the former president.

