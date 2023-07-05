Surveillance Footage Reveals Trump's Butler Moving Boxes At Mar-A-Lago Prior To Justice Department Search

Surveillance footage from former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort showed his personal aide, Walt Nauta, moving dozens of boxes in the days leading up to a Justice Department search in June 2022, according to newly unredacted portions of the FBI’s request for a search warrant.

What Happened: The surveillance footage was among the evidence used by the Justice Department to justify its unprecedented search of the former president’s residence two months later, in August 2022, The Wall Street Journal reports. This development comes in the wake of the ongoing investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, has previously stated that she saw Trump sharing classified documents with guests at Mar-a-Lago, further adding to the controversy surrounding the handling of classified information at the resort.

Why It Matters: The surveillance footage and the subsequent search of Mar-a-Lago represent significant developments in the ongoing investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Trump’s political future, especially as he is a frontrunner in the GOP presidential nomination race for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The case has drawn significant attention, with former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stating that Trump is “scared” and for the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable.

