Ron DeSantis Trails Trump In Polls Due To Lack Of 'Memorable Personality,' Say Experts: He Hasn't 'Hit Him Hard Enough'

Experts suggest that Ron DeSantis‘ lack of aggression toward Donald Trump and his less-than-memorable personality might be slowing him down in the race for the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Despite his hopes that former President Trump’s legal troubles would slow him down, Florida Governor continues to trail in the second position in the GOP primaries, Business Insider reported.

DeSantis has been cautious in his criticism of Trump, often avoiding direct condemnation of the former president’s actions. “DeSantis tends to avoid saying what Trump has done is wrong,” said Christian Grose, a political science professor at the University of Southern California.

Grose suggests that DeSantis hasn’t quite “hit him hard enough.”

Cal Jillson, a political scientist at Southern Methodist University, echoed this sentiment, stating that DeSantis’ main issue lies in his absence of energy, charisma, and cleverness – all the attributes that contribute to a successful politician.

“He is not, fundamentally, a memorable personality,” Jillson said.

Why It Matters: According to recent polls, DeSantis trails significantly behind Trump. The Florida Governor also made it clear that he would not accept the offer to become the former President running mate if he fails to secure the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Despite campaign challenges, DeSantis remains confident, believing his lead over Trump will grow in the second half of 2023 as he continues to gain support within the Republican party.

