Trading in Apple Inc. AAPL is quiet on Thursday. The stock has not participated in the recent broad market rally. While NVIDIA Corp NVDA and Microsoft Corp MSFT have soared to all-time highs, Apple has lagged.

But now there’s a chance Apple could be about to put some downward pressure on the market. This is why it is the Stock of the Day.

Despite its lackluster performance, Apple is still the third-largest stock in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK: Nvidia is 14.88%, Microsoft makes up 14.02%, and Apple is 11.81%. This means that the direction of Apple's stock can still have a significant impact on others within the technology sector.

As you can see on the chart, Apple once again found resistance around the $213 level for the third time since May. The last two times this happened, a meaningful sell-off followed.

Stocks frequently reverse and sell off after hitting a resistance level.

Resistance is a large group of traders and investors who wish to sell shares at, or close to, the same level. There are enough or more than enough sell orders to fill all of the buy orders. This is why rallies end, or at least pause, when this is reached.

Stocks can sell off of resistance when some traders and investors, who wish to sell, become anxious. They know the buyers will go to whoever is willing to sell them shares at the lowest price.

These anxious sellers worry that another seller will undercut them. As a result, they reduce their offer prices. Other anxious sellers see this and do the same thing. It can turn into a snowball effect that forces the price lower.

There is a good chance that Apple is about to sell off of this resistance for a third time. This could put downward pressure on the technology sector. And that could put downward pressure on the broader market.

