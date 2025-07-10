Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple Smash $10 Trillion—Is This Peak Tech?

Tech's Big Three just hit a mind-bending milestone: Nvidia Corp NVDA, Microsoft Corp MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL are now worth a combined $10.87 trillion – more than triple their $3.49 trillion combined value just five years ago.

Together, they now account for roughly one-quarter of the S&P 500. The question echoing through Wall Street: Is this the top, or just a rest stop?

Read Also: Greed Mode On: Why Tesla, Nvidia, Palantir And Bitcoin Plays Could Rip

Three Giants, Three Very Different Growth Stories

Nvidia is the undeniable rocket. With revenue up over 70% year-over-year (as of the last reported quarter) and margins expanding alongside AI demand, it has grown into a profit machine almost overnight. A forward P/E around 38, per Benzinga Pro, may sound steep until you see that earnings are expected to double again. It's pricey, but with growth like this, bulls still say it's justified.

Microsoft is the quiet killer. Its Azure cloud engine continues to hum, with double-digit top-line growth (13%+ as of the last reported quarter) and margins exceeding 40%. Its forward P/E sits around 33, which may look tame next to Nvidia. Microsoft's balance sheet is pristine, its capital return program generous, and it is embedding AI across its software empire without the volatility.

Then there's Apple. Still wildly profitable (operating profits around 30% consistently), still buying back shares like clockwork—but growth has stalled. iPhone sales are slowing, and while services revenue is strong, it’s not enough to reignite major earnings momentum. With a P/E over 27 and no breakout product in sight, Apple looks more like a luxury defensive play than a growth engine.

Peak Tech—Or Just Tech's Peak Trio?

Are we in bubble territory? Not necessarily.

But these three stocks alone have added over $7 trillion in value since 2019, without a crash or correction in sight. Investors should ask: Is the next leg higher driven by real growth, or just momentum?

For now, the crown stays on—but it may be getting heavy.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock