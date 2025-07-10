Apple Needs 'Product-Focused CEO,' Say Analysts As Tim Cook Faces Heat Over AI Failures And Innovation Slump

Analysts from LightShed Partners have suggested that Apple Inc. AAPL should consider a change in leadership to prioritize product innovation, particularly in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Happened: In a note on Wednesday, the LightShed analysts proposed that Apple might benefit from a new CEO, as reported by MarketWatch. The suggestion comes in the wake of the impending departure of Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams.

Check out the current price of AAPL stock here.

The analysts acknowledge Cook’s operational expertise but argue that Apple now needs a leader who is more focused on product development. The company “needs a product-focused CEO,” states analysts.

They also express doubts about Apple’s ability to achieve a “supercycle” of upgrades and note the company’s struggles to keep pace in the field of artificial intelligence.

They warned, “AI will reshape industries across the global economy, and Apple risks becoming one of its casualties.”

According to Piecyk and Galone, Apple’s recent attempts to enhance its Siri personal assistant have been disappointing. They also caution that Apple’s failure to keep up with the AI race could significantly impact the company’s long-term growth potential.

SEE ALSO: Blockchain Beyond The Smartphone: How This One Reaches The Unconnected – Benzinga

Why It Matters: This call for a change in Apple’s leadership follows a series of significant developments within the company. Just a day before the analysts’ note, Apple announced the upcoming retirement of its COO, Jeff Williams, who was once tipped as a potential successor to Tim Cook.

This news came amid criticism from the White House trade advisor, Peter Navarro, who expressed dissatisfaction with Cook’s reluctance to move Apple’s production out of China.

These events have sparked discussions about Apple’s future, with some industry experts, like Dan Ives, urging the company to make strategic moves, such as acquiring Perplexity AI for its search engine. Amid these debates, the suggestion for a new CEO adds another layer to the ongoing discussions about Apple’s direction and leadership.

Apple offers poor Momentum and Value, while scoring well on the Quality metric as per Benzinga's Proprietary Edge Rankings.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.