Nike Stock Is Dropping: What's Going On Today?

Nike stock is showing weakness. What’s driving NKE stock lower?

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul trimmed the price target on Nike to $90 from $100 and kept its Buy rating in place. UBS also lowered its price target to $58 on Thursday, maintaining a Neutral rating on shares.

Nike stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $75.73, according to Benzinga data.

Progress Is Showing, But The Fix Isn't Finished

BTIG noted that Nike is making some headway in North America and with its "Sport Offense" strategy, which aims to refocus the brand on performance innovation, Investing.com reported. The firm said management is moving faster and making tougher decisions as it works to rebuild momentum.

Still, Nike has work to do. The company is clearing excess inventory in classic franchises, and it continues to face stiff competition and softer demand in China. Recent moves include job cuts at Converse, supply‑chain adjustments in Memphis and new leadership appointments in key regions.

BTIG believes these actions show Nike is prioritizing faster execution and tighter cost control, both of which are essential for restoring margins.

Nike Continues To Trade Below Key Levels

Nike is trading 10.2% below its 20-day SMA and 15.6% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend firmly bearish. Shares are down 27.29% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week low than their 52-week high.

The RSI is at 27.48, which puts the stock in oversold territory after slipping below 30 on March 18, 2026. Meanwhile, MACD is at -2.4497 and below its signal line at -1.9701, reinforcing that downside momentum is still in place.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $59.00

: $59.00 Key Support: $52.50

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nike highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Nike’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-tilted name with weak momentum and weak growth characteristics right now. For longer-term investors, that often translates to "wait for the trend to improve" — especially if $52.50 support gets tested again.

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were down 0.80% at $53.04 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $52.28, according to Benzinga Pro.

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