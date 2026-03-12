Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE:KODK) shares are soaring in Thursday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s fourth-quarter results. Here’s what you need to know.

Eastman Kodak stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving KODK stock higher?

Kodak Reports Highlights From Q4

Kodak said fourth-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $290 million. Advanced Materials and Chemicals revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $85 million, and Print revenues came in at $195 million, up 4% year-over-year.

The company posted a fourth-quarter loss of $1.23 per share, down from positive earnings of 23 cents per share in the comparable quarter last year.

“Kodak ended 2025 with a strong fourth quarter, which has created a foundation for growth in 2026,” said Jim Continenza, executive chairman and CEO of Kodak. “We continue to execute the long-term plan we began in 2019, which focuses on de-levering the company while continuing to invest in our infrastructure and new product innovation.

Kodak ended the quarter with approximately $337 million in total cash, up $136 million from the fourth quarter in the prior year. The growth was primarily due to the termination of the Kodak Retirement Income Plan and reversion of assets to the company.

Kodak’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

Kodak Shares Surge In After-Hours Trading

KODK Price Action: Kodak shares were up 12.77% in after-hours, trading at $7.77 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com