One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) jumped in premarket trading Thursday after the Escondido, California-based company announced $10.5 million in new awards from the U.S. Navy and a leading U.S.-based prime defense contractor to support the P-8A Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft program.
What The Contract Covers
OSS will deliver rugged data storage units supporting C5ISR mission capabilities aboard the P-8A Poseidon. The units feature hot-swappable NVMe flash storage canisters enabling rapid, secure data offload in airborne environments. OSS expects the awards to contribute to revenue in 2026 and into 2027.
A Program Milestone
The awards represent OSS’s largest aggregate orders tied to the P-8A platform. CEO Mike Knowles said, “OSS has secured more than $65 million in total contracted revenue associated with this mission-critical aircraft to-date, including over $23 million awarded since the beginning of 2025.”
Short Interest Watch
Short interest in OSS recently rose from 1.95 million to 2.43 million shares, representing 10.86% of publicly available shares, per Benzinga’s Short Interest Report. With average daily volume of 3.12 million shares, short holders could cover positions in approximately one day, a dynamic that may amplify upside price moves.
Price Action: In Thursday premarket session, OSS shares traded at $9.10, a gain of 8.98%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
