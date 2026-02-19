One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) jumped in premarket trading Thursday after the Escondido, California-based company announced $10.5 million in new awards from the U.S. Navy and a leading U.S.-based prime defense contractor to support the P-8A Poseidon Reconnaissance Aircraft program.

What The Contract Covers

OSS will deliver rugged data storage units supporting C5ISR mission capabilities aboard the P-8A Poseidon. The units feature hot-swappable NVMe flash storage canisters enabling rapid, secure data offload in airborne environments. OSS expects the awards to contribute to revenue in 2026 and into 2027.

A Program Milestone

The awards represent OSS’s largest aggregate orders tied to the P-8A platform. CEO Mike Knowles said, “OSS has secured more than $65 million in total contracted revenue associated with this mission-critical aircraft to-date, including over $23 million awarded since the beginning of 2025.”

Short Interest Watch

Short interest in OSS recently rose from 1.95 million to 2.43 million shares, representing 10.86% of publicly available shares, per Benzinga’s Short Interest Report. With average daily volume of 3.12 million shares, short holders could cover positions in approximately one day, a dynamic that may amplify upside price moves.

Price Action: In Thursday premarket session, OSS shares traded at $9.10, a gain of 8.98%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Vintage Tone via Shutterstock