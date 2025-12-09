What's Going On With Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Stock Tuesday?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is in the spotlight Tuesday ahead of first-quarter earnings after the market closes.

Cracker Barrel stock is surging to new heights today. Why is CBRL stock surging?

What To Know: Analysts estimate a loss of 68 cents per share and revenue of $802.22 million when Cracker Barrel reports first-quarter results after the bell, according to Benzinga Pro estimates.

For the prior quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 74 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 80 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $868.01 million, beating the consensus estimate of $855.29 million.

“Looking ahead, there is much to be optimistic about, and our teams are focused on getting back to the momentum we created last fiscal year,” CEO Julie Masino said last quarter.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Neutral rating on Cracker Barrel and lowered the price target from $48 to $30.

maintained a Neutral rating on Cracker Barrel and lowered the price target from $48 to $30. Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating on Cracker Barrel and lowered the price target from $58 to $50.

CBRL Price Action: At the time of writing, Cracker Barrel shares are trading 5.18% higher at approximately $28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

