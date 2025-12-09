AeroVironment Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the Arlington, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share, up from 47 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment's quarterly revenue is $465.63 million, compared to $188.46 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, AeroVironment disclosed that it secured a $874 million 5-year IDIQ contract With U.S. Army to supply unmanned aerial and counter-UAS systems for foreign military sales.

AeroVironment shares rose 1.5% to close at $282.47 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

RBC Capital analyst Kevin Liu maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $440 to $400 on Dec. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

BTIG analyst Andre Madrid maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $415 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $325 to $400 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $267 to $350 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $300 to $348 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying AVAV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock